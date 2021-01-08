MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,625 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 516,376 and 13,132 deaths as of Jan. 8, 2021.
In the state as of Dec. 30, there has been a total of 363,611 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: At Least 6 Michigan Residents Arrested In US Capitol Riot
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Southfield Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Shot By Older Brother Has Died
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.