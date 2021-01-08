(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker are joining forces to combat Asian carp in the Great Lakes.
Together both states will spend up to $8 million to build a lock and dam system to keep the species out.
The federal funds were appropriated by the Michigan Legislature in 2018.
Scientist say Asian carp could out-source native species for food and habitat if left uncontrolled.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: At Least 6 Michigan Residents Arrested In US Capitol Riot
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Southfield Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Shot By Older Brother Has Died
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.