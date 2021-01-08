(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit plans to distribute 20,000 vaccinations to essential workers.
COVID-19 vaccinations began Friday for the city’s Department of Transportation.
The executive director of transit was one of the first to receive the shot.
DDOT team members are a part of the city’s plan to vaccinate all essential workers over the next four weeks.
