(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit plans to distribute 20,000 vaccinations to essential workers.

COVID-19 vaccinations began Friday for the city’s Department of Transportation.

The executive director of transit was one of the first to receive the shot.

DDOT team members are a part of the city’s plan to vaccinate all essential workers over the next four weeks.

