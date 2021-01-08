(CBS DETROIT) – Eight Michigan businesses were cited Friday for COVID-19 safety violations.
The workplaces that were cited include a fire department, a public school district, a Roseville At Home store, Twin Peaks in Livonia and a Lapeer diner.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration general duty clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.
A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.
Memphis Fire Department in Memphis, MI was fined $2,100 for:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan that helps guide protective actions against COVID-19.
- Not providing COVID-19 training to employees.
- Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.
- Not ensuring that employees wore a cloth face covering.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
At Home Stores in Roseville, Michigan, was fined $7,000 for:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response. plan that can guide protective actions against COVID-19.
- Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
Autozone in Davison, Michigan, was fined $4,000 for:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings.
- Not requiring employees to social distance.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
Daner’s Diner in Lapeer, Michigan, was fined $1,900 for:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Not providing employee training on COVID-19.
- Not increasing facility cleaning and disinfection to limit SARS-CoV-2 exposure.
- Not establishing procedures for disinfecting the worksite if it is suspected or confirmed that an employee, visitor, or customer has a known case of COVID-19.
- Not conducting a daily self-screening protocol for employees.
- Not designating a COVID-19 safety coordinator onsite.
- Not posting signs advising employees to stay at home when they are sick.
- Not posting signs advising employees of proper cough and sneeze etiquette and hand hygiene.
- Not keeping everyone on the worksite premises at least 6 feet from one another through the use of ground markings, signs, and physical barriers.
- Not providing non-medical grade face coverings to employees working onsite.
- Not requiring the use of face coverings for employees that work less than six feet from other individuals onsite.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
Kokomos Family Fun Center in Saginaw, Michigan, was fined $2,000 for:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings.
- Not requiring employees to social distance.
- Not posting signs for non-English speakers that include advising employees to stay at home when sick and of proper cough and sneeze etiquette.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
Painters Supply and Equipment Co. in Canton, Michigan, was fined $3,500 for:
- Not requiring employees to wear cloth face coverings.
- Not requiring employees to social distance.
- The inspection was initiated as a planned programmed inspection.
South Lake Public Schools in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was fined $4,900 for:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan that can guide protective actions against COVID-19.
- Not providing COVID-19 training to employees.
- Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of employees before they entered the facility.
- The employer was also fined $4,900 for not having a written hazard communication program developed, implemented, and maintained.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
Twin Peaks in Livonia, Michigan, was cited for:
- A violation of the COVID-19 workplace safety under the emergency rules requirement regarding a written preparedness and response plan.
- The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint.
A complete list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations is available online.
