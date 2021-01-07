(CBS DETROIT) – At least six Michigan residents were arrested in Washington D.C. after thousands of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department records as of Thursday afternoon:
- a 64-year-old was arrested for curfew violation and unlawful entry
- a 29-year-old was arrested for curfew violation
- a 25-year-old was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or place of business, possessions of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of unregistered ammunition
- two 44-year-olds were arrested for curfew violations
- a 36-year-old was arrested for curfew violation
The Capitol Building was breached Wednesday in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
