MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,326 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Tuesday.

The health department said the deaths announced Tuesday includes 117 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 508,736 and 12,918 deaths as of Jan. 6, 2021.

In the state as of Dec. 30, there has been a total of 363,611 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

