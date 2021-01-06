(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan officials have taken to social media to provide updates amid protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Rep. Dan Kildee said what was taking place at the Capitol was not a protest, stating it is “an Attack on America.”

“I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber,” tweeted Kildee.

Rep. Fred Upton informed the public he was safe and sheltered in place, but added he was “horrified and shell-shocked by the violence of rioters trying to undo the constitutional transfer of power.” He also called on President Donald Trump to tell his “supporters to stand down and leave town.”

Rep. Elisa Slotkin said she was safe in her office and Rep. Andy Levin was with her, since his office building was evacuated. She also added violence “has absolutely no place in our politics.”

Rep. Peter Meijer also provided multiple updates to his Twitter account stating once he was on the House floor and that Capitol had sealed the chamber.

Congressman Andy Levin went live on Facebook providing updates.

Rep. Jack Bergman said he supports “every American’s right to peacefully protest, but violence and attacks on our police have no place on our streets, or in our Capitol.”

Sen. Adam Hollier said Wednesday should have been a “routine procedural event, but [President Donald Trump] decided to cause a riot to keep power.” Hollier also attached a screen shot on the meaning of the word terrorism.

Rep. Tim Walberg said, “the threatening behavior taking place at the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and unacceptable. It is a foundational right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Grateful for the men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are keeping us safe.

Around 2:15 p.m. the U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown as protestors in support of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol steps eventually making their way in the Capitol Rotunda and interrupting the congressional proceeding.

There were official warnings directing people to duck under their seats to take cover and put on a gas mask after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda.

After 3 p.m. Trump tweeted, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” He later posted a video on social media after 4 p.m. that was flagged by Twitter after the President claimed election fraud. Twitter’s flagging of the post would not allow the tweet to be replied to, retweeted or liked “due to a risk of violence.”

President-elect Joe Biden also addressed the nation stating, “the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are.”

