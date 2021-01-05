MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,291 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 189 deaths Tuesday.
The heath department said the deaths announced Tuesday includes 117 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 504,410 and 12,867 deaths as of Jan. 5, 2021.
In the state as of Dec. 30, there has been a total of 363,611 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Here’s What Trump Said About Michigan During Phone Call With Georgia Secretary Of State
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Third Payment In Your Future?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Southfield Police: 20-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting 8-Year-Old Sister In The Head
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.