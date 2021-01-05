(CBS Detroit)– Some Beaumont front line workers rolling up their sleeves once again as they receive their 2nd and final dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday. On December 15th Director of Epidemiology and Infection Prevention Dr. Nick Gilpin was the first Beaumont employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Now exactly 3 weeks later, he’s the first to receive the 2nd dose.

Photo Courtesy of Beaumont Health

“You get better effectiveness of the vaccine with 2 doses it’s up to 95% effective which is incredible for a vaccine” Dr. Gilpin said during an interview Tuesday

Dr. Gilpin says they have administered over 15,000 vaccines at their service center in Southfield, and so far, things are going good.

“We wanna get all of our healthcare workers and employees vaccinated as quickly as possible, we set a goal of doing that in about 6 weeks, we’re 3 weeks in we’re just a little shy of half way, so I still feel like we’re on target.”

Photo Courtesy of Beaumont Health

Employees that have already been vaccinated says, they have not experienced any serious side effects. Like nurse Saaja Rayford, who’s also receiving her second dose.

Photo Courtesy of Beaumont Health

“It’s very important, we have to end this pandemic and the only way we can do that is together the vaccines not a cure by any means but it’s a line of defense.”

Beaumont officials say they are following the CDC guidelines as to prioritizing vaccine distribution and as soon as they receive state and federal approval they will open vaccine clinics to the broader community.

