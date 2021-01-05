(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are seeking two suspects in a carjacking and shooting that injured a 25-year-old man on the city’s west side.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 12:30 a.m., in the 14000 block of Greenfield Road.

Police say a 25-year-old man was sitting in a 2005 silver Chevrolet Equinox at a local convenient store, when a suspect walked up and entered the passenger side of the vehicle.

While inside the car, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the 25-year-old man’s items, which led to a struggle inside the car and continued outside of the vehicle.

A short time later, a second suspect appeared and began physically assaulting the 25-year-old man. As he fled from the second suspect, the first suspect fired a shot at him and wounded him.

Both suspects then took the 25-year-old’s vehicle and fled the location in an unknown direction.

The 25-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Here are the suspects descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black man, early to mid-20s, average build, medium brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a light colored Gucci bucket hat, a dark color hooded sweater, black pants with two white stripes down the sides, black and purple Nike gym shoes, gold chain and a gold watch.

Suspect 2: unknown man, heavy build, wearing dark clothing.

If anyone has information, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit 313-596-2555 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.