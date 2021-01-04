(CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his 8-year-old sister in the head.
Southfield police say it happened at an apartment complex Sunday at 7 p.m.
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot in the head and underwent immediate surgery.
As of Monday morning, details surrounding the shooting were still unclear.
