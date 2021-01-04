(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan high school students returned to in-person instruction on Monday after being virtual since Nov. 18 due to a spike statewide in COVID-19 cases.
This comes as part of Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order that was issued on Dec. 18, 2020, which will be in effect until Jan. 15.
While many districts were on holiday break, on Dec. 21, 2020 high school classes were able to return to school buildings.
As for colleges and universities, students were able to return to campus for the winter semester, but was asked by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to delay in-person classes from starting until Jan. 19 and move-until Jan. 16.
