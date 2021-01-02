Comments
THE OUTPOST – Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
IT HAS BEGUN – The Outpost becomes overrun and Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return with an unexpected ally.
Facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope.
Izuka Hoyle, Imogen Waterhouse, Georgia May Foote, Jaye Griffiths, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen, and Georgia May Foote also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A13).
Original airdate 1/3/2021.