  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

IT HAS BEGUN – The Outpost becomes overrun and Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return with an unexpected ally.

Facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope.

Izuka Hoyle, Imogen Waterhouse, Georgia May Foote, Jaye Griffiths, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen, and Georgia May Foote also star.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A13).

Original airdate 1/3/2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply