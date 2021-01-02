  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50

BLIND FAITH — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Louie Foxx, Nick Lewin, Richard Turner, Shoot Ogawa, Ana DeGuzman, Eric Eaton, Trigg Watson and Dan Sperry (#718).

Original airdate 10/23/2020.

