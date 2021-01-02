  • WWJ-TV

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50

THE SHOW’S ABOUT TO START – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guests Jessica Morris and Dan Sperry as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

On today’s show we’re bringing you a pack of trotting pitbulls, a pair of thirsty pooches, and monkeys who won’t take no for an answer.

The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#112).

Original airdate 12/3/2020.

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

 

