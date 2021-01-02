Comments
Masters of Illusion -- "Body, Mind and Transformation" -- Image: MOI717_0002r -- Pictured: Nick Dopuch -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
FAST HANDS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Alex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay (#717).
Original airdate 10/16/2020.