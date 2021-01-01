(CBS DETROIT) – Members of the community are on the march to find a missing mother in Detroit.

Tamala Wells vanished from the 19000 block of Appoline Street on Detroit’s west side eight years ago.

A day after what would have been her 42nd birthday, members from the Marcus Garvey Movement hit the streets to bring awareness to her disappearance.

The mother of two went missing August 6, 2012. She was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. near Telegraph and Eight Mile.

Her white 2001 Grand Prix was found on the city’s east side with no signs of her.

Now her family and friends is urging anyone who may know about her whereabouts to speak out.

“We want to say she’s not forgotten. We’re going to continue to knock on doors, to have prayer vigils, to go up in abandoned houses on this side of town and the east side where her car was found until we find her. We have to have a body. Preferably living, but a body because bodies don’t just disappear,” said Minister Malik Shabazz of the Marcus Garvey Movement.

A cash reward up to $2,800 is available for information on Wells’ case.

You can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

