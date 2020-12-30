(CBS DETROIT) – A private funeral service will be held for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, 65, who died from COVID-19 complications on Dec. 17.
The service will be livestreamed Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. You can watch the video below or click here.
On Monday and Tuesday, public viewings were held for Napoleon at Swanson Funeral Home and Greater Grace Temple.
Wednesday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff, to honor the life and service of Napoleon.
“Benny Napoleon was a special guy,” Whitmer said. “His warm smile, eager hand and honest heart was rooted in his faith in God, faith in his fellow man or woman, and faith in doing the right thing. He was a true community leader who always saw the good in situations, and he encouraged others to do the same. As we lower the flags today in Benny’s honor, my thoughts are with his family and the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s office.”
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: When Will The Checks Start Arriving?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Man Critical After Crash At Intersection In Detroit
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.