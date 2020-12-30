(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s most beloved law enforcement officer has been laid to rest.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s life was celebrated in a private ceremony at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God In Christ in Detroit.

The 65-year-old’s battle with COVID came to an end Dec. 17 at Henry Ford Hospital three weeks after being placed on a ventilator.

“Thank you oh God for giving to the Wayne County government the ultimate standard among police. A sheriff’s sheriff, a man’s man and a true friend’s friend. Gracious God we thank you for proving to the world, to this state, to this nation, to local counties and neighboring cities, that law enforcement can be executed with nobility and kind-heartedness,” said Pastor Tellis Chapman of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

Heavy hearts were comforted with stories and memories shared with the sheriff who also served in the county executive office and the Detroit Police Department, illustrating a remarkable career spanning over four decades.

“I shared my father with a lot of people but there was never a moment that I lacked anything and there was never a moment that I felt neglected. So many of you are standing or sitting here today to honor Benny. To honor your friend, to honor your brother, your son, your loved-one, your boss, your colleague. But I’m here today to honor my father,” his daughter, Tiffani Jackson said.

The sheriff is being remembered as a hero, gentleman and top-notch professional who made an everlasting impression on the community and everyone he met.

“I pray that our friend Benny Napoleon will rest in peace with full knowledge that his loved-ones have the support of so many. As it’s evidence by all that are gathered here today. Thank you Benny Napoleon for being in my life. I love you,” said Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

