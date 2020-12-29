Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,414 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 193 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 105 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. 

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 483,922 and 12,282 deaths as of Dec. 29.

In the state as of Dec. 23, there has been a total of 318,389 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.