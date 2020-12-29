MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,414 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 193 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 105 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 483,922 and 12,282 deaths as of Dec. 29.
In the state as of Dec. 23, there has been a total of 318,389 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 7 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Federal Unemployment Benefits Delayed
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: When Should The Checks Start Arriving?
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.