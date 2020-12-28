MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,239 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 60 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Dec. 26. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,619 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 480,508 and 12,089 deaths as of Dec. 28.
In the state as of Dec. 23, there has been a total of 318,389 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Wrongfully Incarcerated Man Released From Prison After 17 Years, Spends First Christmas Home Giving Back
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Gleaners Community Food Bank Provides Free Groceries For Families
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.