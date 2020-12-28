(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in seven Michigan schools.
On Monday, Dec. 28 the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However, both Ionia County and Wayne County had six cases.
In Ionia County at Saints Peter and Paul, it was six cases reported among students and staff. In Wayne County, the six cases were reported among students.
