THE OUTPOST – Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
IT HAS BEGUN – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) learn painful truths about their relatives.
Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) makes a heroic rescue and Yavalla’s (Jaye Griffiths) horde grows as the Outpost prepares for battle.
Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia, Adam Johnson, Jake Stormoen, and Georgia May Foote also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A12).
Original airdate 12/27/2020.