MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, January 1, 2020, at 9:30pm on CW50

MAGIC FUN FOR EVERYONE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Hans Klok, Tommy Wind, Kyle Marlett, Michael Turco, Nick Lewin, Alexandria Duvivier and Ed Alonzo (#710).

Original airdate 7/17/2020.

