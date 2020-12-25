(CBS Detroit) – Washtenaw County Sheriff says a vehicle was involved in a road rage incident on Christmas Eve.
Updated picture of our road rage shooting suspect vehicle. Thanks for those that shared our post and sent in tips. Call 734-973-7711 with info. #RoadRage #Washtenaw pic.twitter.com/LrvIdgjxKL
— Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) December 25, 2020
The incident happened Thursday morning in Lodi Township.
Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle.
No one was reported injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (734) 973-7711.
