(CBS Detroit) – Washtenaw County Sheriff says a vehicle was involved in a road rage incident on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Lodi Township.

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle.

No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (734) 973-7711.

