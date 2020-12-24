(CBS DETROIT)– Food preparation and packaging was in full force this week at the Marygrove Conservancy on the Marygrove College Campus. No these chefs are not preparing for a big holiday party, but for a really great cause.
“Today we are feeding 5 to 6 thousand people using some food that would normally go to waste, we had some food donated.” Said Chef Phil Jones Chief Culinary Officer for Food Farmacy and Make Food, Not Waste
Chef Phil says his organization donates food throughout the year, but on this Christmas Eve he’s teamed with the MACC Development and Neighborhood Grocery organizations to feed more families in need. On Wednesday volunteers spend the entire day preparing the meals, and today on Christmas Eve, they begin loading up and heading to distribution locations throughout the city. Chef Phil says due to the pandemic, this year the need is much greater.
“It has gone up tremendously and now that all the relief has run out it is really escalating and skyrocketing the folks that need help.”
He says as long as that need is there, his organization will do their best to provide.
“Helping some folks out and we’re really showing people that they are cared about and loved here.”