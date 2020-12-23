MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,443 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 70 deaths Wednesday.
The health department said data would be updated on Wednesday, but due to the holiday it would not be updated on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Updates from Thursday and Friday will be available on Saturday, Dec. 26.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 469,928 and 11,775 deaths as of Dec. 23.
In the state as of Dec. 18, there has been a total of 284,731 recovered cases of COVID-19.
