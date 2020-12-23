(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of bills into law to help those struggling during the pandemic.

The bills include a water shutoff to prevent residents from losing access to water if they fall behind on their payments.

The governor also signed off on a poverty tax extension to allow those who are eligible to renew their status every three years.

Lastly, Whitmer approved an amendment to prohibit counties to sell taxed foreclosed properties without compensating the owner.

Here’s a more detailed look at the bills below: