(CBS DETROIT) – An accused porch pirate has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor mail theft after allegedly stealing packages from two Detroit residences.

It happened on Dec. 19, at 1:40 p.m. where police say Sade Scott, 33, allegedly stole the contents of a package from the porch of a home located in the 18940 block of Sorrento Street. She then discarded the box in the driveway and drove away.

The woman who owned the home reported the theft to the police.

Around 2:20 p.m. the same day, police say it is alleged that Scott went to a home in the 18410 block of Appoline Street and stole a package from the porch of a Detroit man.

The man contacted the police and reported the package stolen.

After an investigation by the Detroit Police Department Scott was identified and placed under arrest on Dec. 20. She has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor Mail Theft in each case.

Police say another warrant request for porch theft with similar allegations was presented by DPD on Monday, Dec. 21. It has been returned for further investigation by the police.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: More Than 20 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Accused Porch Pirate In Detroit Now Behind Bars

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: $2000 Checks Coming Soon? Democrats Rush To Increase Payment After Trump Demands More For Americans

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.