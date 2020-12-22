(CBS DETROIT) – Just in time for Christmas, Walmart is making it easier for customers to return items.
The retail giant has teamed up with FedEx for the new service that’s free.
Walmart will pick up items shipped and sold by Walmart.com from customers’ homes.
You can schedule a date for pick-up through Walmart’s website or app and either print a label or stop by a FedEx office location.
