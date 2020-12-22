(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 20 Michigan schools.

On Monday, Dec. 21 the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.

However in Lapeer County at Lapeer ISD Ed Tech, there have been 10 cases reported among both students and staff on Monday.

In Macomb, there were four cases reported among students and staff at Armada High School. Six other schools in Macomb County also reported cases this week.

Clarkson Elementary in Oakland County reported two cases among staff while Holy Family Regional School reported cases among students and staff.

According to the health department, Chelsea Schools in Washtenaw County also reported three cases among staff.

This week, there were no cases reported in Detroit or Wayne County.

For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.