(CBS Detroit) — Funeral arrangements for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will start next week.

The family says a public viewing will take place on December 28 at Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit.

Another viewing will take place on December 29 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

A live stream will also be available for those who choose not to attend.
Napoleon died at the age of 65 from COVID-19.

