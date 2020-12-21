  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) — Prison reform activists are calling on the NBA to cut ties with the Detroit Piston’s owner.

Activists say a prison telecom company owned by tom gores contradicts the league’s “Black Lives Matter” stance.

Gores’ company sets prices for phone calls to jailed inmates charging $14 for a 15-minute call in some cases.

A spokesperson for the company said gores is reinvesting profits into Detroit area non-profits.

