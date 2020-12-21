(CBS Detroit) — Prison reform activists are calling on the NBA to cut ties with the Detroit Piston’s owner.
Activists say a prison telecom company owned by tom gores contradicts the league’s “Black Lives Matter” stance.
Gores’ company sets prices for phone calls to jailed inmates charging $14 for a 15-minute call in some cases.
A spokesperson for the company said gores is reinvesting profits into Detroit area non-profits.
