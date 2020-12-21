  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,551 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 71 deaths Sunday & Monday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 463,403 and 11,532 deaths as of Dec. 21.

In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.