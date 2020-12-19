Comments
THE OUTPOST – Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
PATIENCE – Falista’s (Georgia May Foote) anger is unleashed as she and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) come to terms over Tobin (Aaron Fontaine).
Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) exposes a phony cure scheme.
Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) seeks answers about her father.
Reece Ritchie, Jake Stormoen, and Izuka Hoyle also star.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#3A11).
Original airdate 12/20/2020.