  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

PATIENCE – Falista’s (Georgia May Foote) anger is unleashed as she and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) come to terms over Tobin (Aaron Fontaine).

Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) exposes a phony cure scheme.

Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) seeks answers about her father.

Reece Ritchie, Jake Stormoen, and Izuka Hoyle also star.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#3A11).

Original airdate 12/20/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply