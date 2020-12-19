Comments
iHEART RADIO JINGLE BALL 2020 – Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
A STAR-STUDDED HOLIDAY MUSICAL EVENT – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball celebrates the holiday season with a spectacular music event featuring performances by some of the world’s biggest and brightest recording artists.
The star-studded concert event will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and many more.
Original airdate 12/14/2020.