MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,180 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 66 deaths Friday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 125 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 454,956 and 11,274 deaths as of Dec. 18.
In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.
