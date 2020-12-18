(CBS Detroit) – Governor Whitmer held a press conference Friday with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updating its epidemic order.
The MDHHS will now allow Michigan High Schools to return to in-person learning starting Monday, December 21.
Although most schools have started their winter break Whitmer states that “This will allow schools to plan accordingly when schools return from break January 4th.
