(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will not testify in a house oversight committee hearing.
In a letter to the House Oversight Chairman, Benson says the Republican led committee was “amplifying already debunked conspiracy theories.”
Benson says the committee has a responsibility to inform voters of the legitimacy of the election results.
