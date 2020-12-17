  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will not testify in a house oversight committee hearing.

In a letter to the House Oversight Chairman, Benson says the Republican led committee was “amplifying already debunked conspiracy theories.”

Benson says the committee has a responsibility to inform voters of the legitimacy of the election results.

