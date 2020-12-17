(CBS DETROIT) – State administration agencies might not have the final say on how we operate in the pandemic.
Concurrent Resolution 36 challenges those powers and the Michigan senate is now taking it up for consideration.
To put that in context, orders handed down by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services could be suspended if the resolution flies.
The resolution would form a joint committee of the legislature to cancel any rule or regulation subsequent to the close of the last legislative session.
The resolution is derived from Article 4 Section 37 of the state’s constitution.
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s communication staff released a statement in response to the resolution saying:
“Right now, our state needs an economic relief package to support working families and small business, funding for vaccine and PPE distribution, and a mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. The legislature should start listening to what the people of our state need right now and work with Governor Whitmer so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities.”
Since the current session dies down Friday through Jan. 13, the state’s latest restriction banning in-person dinning and face-to-classes, could be slated for joint session if the order is extended past the Dec. 20 deadline.
