(CBS DETROIT) – Unemployment claims in Michigan fell while national claims rose.
According the labor department, the state’s claims were over 17,000 last week.
Michigan’s SNAP benefits program also announced an extension of benefits for families through the end of the December.
Nationally jobless claims increased to 885,000 last week.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 18-Year-Old Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Breaking And Entering Suspects
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.