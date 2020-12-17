  • WWJ-TVWatch Now
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,024 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 190 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 125 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. 

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 450,776 and 11,208 deaths as of Dec. 17.

In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

