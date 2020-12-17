(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Legislature is now looking toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign a few bills into law.
Including bills to expunge the records of first-time DUI offenders and certain juvenile offenses.
The bills are a part of an initiative Whitmer signed back in October to expand expungement in the state.
Michigan senate also passed a few bills to allow college athletes to receive payments from endorsement deals.
If approved athletes could start earning money in 2023.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 18-Year-Old Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Breaking And Entering Suspects
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.