(CBS DETROIT) – At least eight Michigan restaurants had their liquor licenses suspended due to violating the state’s pandemic order.
This included Andiamo in Warren.
This comes after the health department ordered the closure of indoor dining on Nov. 18.
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission says the restaurants violated multiple requirements under the order.
