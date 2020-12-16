(CBS DETROIT) – United Airlines and the CDC are teaming up to launch a contact tracing initiative.
During check in, travelers will get a prompt to opt in and provide their contact information.
The program is voluntary and will be rolled out in phases on all international and domestic flights.
It’s part of an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 25 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Student Found Dead At Grand Valley State University Was Freshman
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.