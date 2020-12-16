  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,037 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 83 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 446,752 and 11,018 deaths as of Dec. 16.

In the state as of Dec. 11, there has been a total of 236,369 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.