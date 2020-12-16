(CBS DETROIT) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved an over-the-counter rapid home test for COVID-19.
The kit will cost around $30.
Users swab their nose and get results in less than 20 minutes which is 96 percent accurate according to the FDA.
The company, Ellume, says three million tests will be available next month.
For more information, visit here.
