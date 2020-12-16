(CBS DETROIT) – More quarantine-free flights may be coming for Delta Airlines.
A company executive said Tuesday the company is in talks with various governments about the routes.
For this to happen:
- all passengers must be tested for the coronavirus a few days before travel
- given another rapid test shortly before departure
- a third test at the airport upon landing.
