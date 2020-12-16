  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:airlines, coronavirus, delta, quarantine-free, Travel

(CBS DETROIT) – More quarantine-free flights may be coming for Delta Airlines.

A company executive said Tuesday the company is in talks with various governments about the routes.

For this to happen:

  • all passengers must be tested for the coronavirus a few days before travel
  • given another rapid test shortly before departure
  • a third test at the airport upon landing.

