  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPlay On: Celebrating The Power of Music to Make a Change
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A Detroit Love Song, Artists, Community Connect, Detroit, Fashion, Fashion Designer, Hope for Flowers, Lisa Germani, Nest, NY Fashion Week, Tracy Reese

Southfield (CW50) – Tracy Reese has made a name for herself in the fashion industry over the last couple of decades, with her designs being featured at NY Fashion Week since the early 2000s. She even designed dresses worn by Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

For her 2016 Fall collection, she even used inspiration from Detroit to design the collection which led to her coming back to Detroit in 2017 to continue her career here.

‘Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese’

Taking a break from the fast-paced high fashion industry in New York, in 2017 she moved back to Detroit to start an ethically-sourced clothing line called “Hope for Flowers.” She wanted to design the line to be sustainable and be something that people would wear for a long time and not just throw away when it’s ‘out of style’

Nest Workshop for artists (Photo provided by Nest)

Tracy is also on the Board of Trustees for Nest, a nonprofit giving support to underserved creatives in Detroit.

Tracy Reese, Fashion Designer and Member of Nest’s Board of Trustees, with Community Connect Host Lisa Germani

Tracy Reese joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her career in the fashion industry and her return to her Detroit roots.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECTSaturday at 7am on CW50

Comments

Leave a Reply