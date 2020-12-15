Southfield (CW50) – Tracy Reese has made a name for herself in the fashion industry over the last couple of decades, with her designs being featured at NY Fashion Week since the early 2000s. She even designed dresses worn by Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.
For her 2016 Fall collection, she even used inspiration from Detroit to design the collection which led to her coming back to Detroit in 2017 to continue her career here.
Taking a break from the fast-paced high fashion industry in New York, in 2017 she moved back to Detroit to start an ethically-sourced clothing line called “Hope for Flowers.” She wanted to design the line to be sustainable and be something that people would wear for a long time and not just throw away when it’s ‘out of style’
Tracy is also on the Board of Trustees for Nest, a nonprofit giving support to underserved creatives in Detroit.
Tracy Reese joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her career in the fashion industry and her return to her Detroit roots.
