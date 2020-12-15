(CBS DETROIT) – Target is changing its hours to give more time for holiday shopping.
The retailer is extending store hours starting this week.
Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight.
Target also reducing its special hours for senior citizens.
Stores will now only dedicate the first hour on Tuesdays for senior shoppers amid the pandemic.
